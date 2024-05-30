The Zionist Nazi Connection & Creation Of Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
By Way Of Deception, Thou Shalt Do War
* The Khazars were known for starting wars through deception.
* About 700 years ago, they all converted to Judaism.
* These are the Ashkenazi Jews who later became Zionists and persecuted Sephardic Jews of Palestine.
* They do not follow the teachings of the Torah.
* They follow the Talmud, ancient teachings that can be described as anti-Christian or satanic.
* The motto of Israeli Mossad (above) sums up the nature of Zionism, which includes Evangelical Christians and certain sects of Islam.
* With 80% of the world being religious, religion is the easiest way to ignite war — which is what central banks always want.
Reese Reports | 30 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4yf3pk-the-zionist-nazi-connection-and-the-creation-of-israel.html