The Zionist Nazi Connection & Creation Of Israel
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
205 views • 11 months ago

By Way Of Deception, Thou Shalt Do War

* The Khazars were known for starting wars through deception.

* About 700 years ago, they all converted to Judaism.

* These are the Ashkenazi Jews who later became Zionists and persecuted Sephardic Jews of Palestine.

* They do not follow the teachings of the Torah.

* They follow the Talmud, ancient teachings that can be described as anti-Christian or satanic.

* The motto of Israeli Mossad (above) sums up the nature of Zionism, which includes Evangelical Christians and certain sects of Islam.

* With 80% of the world being religious, religion is the easiest way to ignite war — which is what central banks always want.


Reese Reports | 30 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4yf3pk-the-zionist-nazi-connection-and-the-creation-of-israel.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=66586a973e7e50d6a4bf8e35

Keywords
deceptionevilisraelislampalestinewarzionismsatanismrothschildunited nationstalmudtorahjudaismnazismnational socialismgreg reesekhazarbankstercentral bankred shieldevangelical christiananti-christianitybanking dynastyashkenazi jewsephardic jew
