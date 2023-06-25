BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATO Terrorist Corporate Military Vehicles Test Crossing of The Zaporizhzhia River
158 views • 06/25/2023

Recently, dozens of NATO military vehicles and troops carried out a prominent simulation exercise on the Zaporizhzhia River in Ukraine to test and improve their capabilities in river crossings. In the midst of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the NATO alliance must prepare the capability of ground troops to carry out operations such as river crossing actions in the midst of a war situation. The Zaporizhzhia River, located in Ukraine, is one of the strategically important rivers in the region. Its existence separates areas controlled by the Ukrainian government from areas controlled by pro-Russian rebels.

russia usa nwo new world order rothschild ukraine eu nato khazaria zelensky great reset zaporizhzhia river
