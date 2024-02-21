Culture War | Death of the US Dollar and All Fiat Currencies | What Can We Do To Prepare and Protect Our Families? | Guest: Andrew Sorchini | Beverly Hills Precious Metals

We welcome back to the Moms on a Mission Podcast Andrew Sorchini from Beverly Hills Precious Metals. Andrew shares what is happening in the United States and around the globe to kill the dollar and describes avenues we can take to start protecting ourselves today, even if we feel like we don’t have any extra money. One way is to roll over your IRA to a gold backed IRA tax free. Head over to www.bh-pm.com and just ask questions, if you prefer. They are incredibly knowledgeable. Protect your family today!





Affiliates:

The Wellness Company:

://.twc.health/discount/MISSION?=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Fix The World Morocco: EMF Protection Items :

https://ftwproject.com/ref/524





Grid Down Chow Down Freeze Dried Raw Beef:

https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link or code mission for 5% off your order.





Beverly Hills Precious Metals:

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.





The Dr. Ardis Show:

https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=72 - Code mission for 10% off your order.





General Flynn Books and Merch:

http://Generalflynn.com/momsonamission





The Culture of 1776- Cute, Fun, Cultural Truth Apparel:

https://cultureof1776.com/- Code mission for 10% off your order.





My Pillow Products:

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.





Dr. Meehan- Hormone and Supplement Health:

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.





Dr. Jason Dean’s Full Moon Protocol- Parasitic and Toxin Cleanse and Natural Health Supplements:

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.





Organic Body Essentials- Clean Skin Care:

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Drs. Mark and Michelle Sherwood’s Kingdom Fuel and Kingdom Kandy:

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Cookie Culture Custom Cookies:

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

Beverly Hills Precious Metals:

https://bh-pm.com/





www.momsonamission.net





Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



