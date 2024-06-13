⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 June 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces took more advantageous positions.

Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 127th Territorial Defence Brigade near Ternovaya, Volchanskiye Khutora, Tikhoye, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

Eight counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 36th Marines Brigade and 13th National Guard Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 305 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one BM-21 Grad combat vehicle.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 115th Mechanised Brigade and 117th Territorial Defence Brigade near Krasny Liman, Torskoye, and Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 450 UKR troops, two pickup trucks, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one Nota electronic warfare station.

Two AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 22nd Mechanised Brigade, 46th Airmobile Brigade, and 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Ostroye, Belaya Gora, and Stenki (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 635 UKR troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

Seven AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 23rd, 47th mechanised brigades, 144th Infantry Brigade, and 109rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Timofeyevka, Yevgenovka, Rozovka, Novgorodskoye, and Karlovka (DPR).

Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 24th and 113th mechanised brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 345 UKR troops, one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 21st National Guard Brigade and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade near Neskuchnoye and Oktyabr (DPR). The AFU losses amounted to up to 155 UKR troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M198 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, and 15th National Guard Brigade near Mirnoye and Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 100 UKR troops, three motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 155-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 103 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence units shot down 33 unmanned aerial vehicles, four Czech-made Vampire and U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 25,653 unmanned aerial vehicles, 528 air defence missile systems, 16,326 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,337 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,393 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 22,505 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.