Remember that one time a live mouse went into space on SpaceX?

.... you know, that one time where it was a "live" feed, and they couldn't edit it...where the SpaceX Rocket, was supposed to be in "outer space", and you can clearly see a full grown mouse, roaming around, within the "ENGINE"? What? Right, that's what we all said. But that's a pesky question, you see, and anyone involved with "space", doesn't do, pesky questions... it's beneath them. So all we know, is what we see. And man, do we see something alright.... a real frickin mouse, alive and well and kicking, just a frolicking about, no doubt enjoying the weightlessness, and the scenery.

Seeing is believing in this case.... so unless you think a mouse can survive, and even thrive, in a no oxygen, no air, extreme temperatures, harsh, vacuum of space, type environment... unless you think that's possible, you're bound to develop some trust issues here. As you should. The thing is, you need to not forget about by the time you wake up in the morning. Build upon that mistrust and distrust. Build upon it until it's big enough for you to open your eyes fully, and take a serious look at everything you've ever been taught. Keyword, everything. Not, everything except the shape of the earth. Not, everything except how satellites only work on balloons. Not, everything except the dinosaur hoax. Just everything, period. Do what you gotta do. It's so worth it. Absolutely. You too can soon be shunned by society, ostracized by friends, and made fun of on social media... fun fun. It beats believing in a lie.

