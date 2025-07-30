© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chocolate Covered Blueberry Clusters
Ingredients:
-1/2 cup Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
-3 Tbsp. Groovy Bee® Organic Cocoa Energize
-1 cup Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries
-1 cup Organic Greek Yogurt
Instructions:
1. Stir blueberries and greek yogurt together.
2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drop spoonfuls of the yogurt fruit mixture onto the baking sheet.
3. Freeze for 20-30 mins.
4. Place the coconut oil in a pan over medium heat until it liquifies.
5. Mix in Cocoa Energize. Set aside and let it cool a bit.
6. Dip the frozen clusters in the chocolate mixture. Repeat.
7. Freeze for 1 hour.
8. Enjoy!