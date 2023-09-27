Ukraine Just Promoted a Blood Painting Witch to Manage Children: Stew Peters on OAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine Just Promoted a Blood Painting Witch to Manage Children: Stew Peters Tells OAN
Stew joined OAN on Monday to discuss the satanic decision by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to appoint 'Spirit Cooking' performance artist Marina Abramovic to manage children in their war torn country.
source:
https://rumble.com/v3kt6yd-ukraine-just-promoted-a-blood-painting-witch-to-manage-children-stew-peters.html