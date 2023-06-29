Standing Against Evil: Trans Nation, Lawfare & JFK | Liberty Hour Ep. 37

Evil seems to be running well in America as children are mutilated and the law is perverted to target parents and business owners that refuse to go along with the madness. In this episode of Liberty Hour on American Media Periscope, Alex Newman interviews Miriam Grossman, MD, about how to resist the government, the medical establishment, and the education system as they are lying to children and parents to get them in the “transgender” pipeline.





Next, Alex speaks with Davis Younts, one of the nation’s top military lawyers about the escalating weaponization of the law and how Christians can respond. Finally, Alex interviews Jack Roth about his new book on the Kennedy assassination as we approach the 60-year anniversary of that horrific crime that still haunts our nation.





