Process That Happens of Opening Up Emotionally, Flirting with Emotions, Fear vs Pain State, Fear and Truth, Is the Pain Necessary and Essential?

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/mGxvWje8UH8

20090124 The Human Soul - Steps In Your Progression





Cut:

04m16s - 08m18s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

“ANYTIME THE FEAR IS GREATER THAN THE PAIN, THERE IS A HIGH LIKELIHOOD YOU WILL NOT DEAL WITH YOUR EMOTIONS. WHEN THE PAIN GETS GREATER THAN YOUR FEAR, THEN MOST OFTEN YOU WILL START CONNECTING WITH YOUR EMOTIONS. YOU WILL START WANTING TO DEAL WITH YOUR EMOTIONS."

@ 06m15s





“MOST OF US HAVE HUGE AMOUNTS OF FEAR THAT WE ARE UNAWARE OF IN OUR LIVES. THEY GENERALLY SURROUND ISSUES LIKE WHAT DO PEOPLE THINK OF ME? WHAT DO I REALLY LOOK LIKE TO OTHER PEOPLE? AND SO MANY OF THESE FEARS NOT ONLY ARE SURROUNDING THOSE ISSUES BUT UNDERNEATH THAT ISSUE IS A DEEPER ISSUE OF WHAT DO I REALLY FEEL ABOUT MYSELF. HOW DO I REALLY FEEL OR THINK ABOUT MYSELF AS WELL.”

@ 07m27s