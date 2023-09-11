Peace, War & 9/11 | Trailer & Link

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this captivating documentary filmed 6 months before his passing, eminent scholar and lifelong peace activist Graeme MacQueen shares his final words on 9/11, the 2001 anthrax attacks, and the goal of abolishing war.
This is a production of the International Center For 9/11 Justice. It is directed by Ted Walter and Richard Heap. Executive producers are Ted Walter and Marilyn Langlois. It is distributed by Questar Entertainment/Hipstr.
Redacted News | Peace, War & 9/11 (11 September 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3fi13v-redacted-presents-peace-war-and-911.html