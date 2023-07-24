© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🛡What’s A Lockdown?🛡Torture, Imprisonment, Confinement (TIC)
Are You Ticked Off Enough To Stand Up For Your Sovereignty?
Are You Fired Up Enough To Rise Up Peacefully, And Just Say No For The Children’s sake?!
Whenever Somebody Says “Lockdown” You Should Re-Define It As Imprisonment, confinement, and torture…
NO AMNESTY For Those Knowingly Perpetrating Crimes Against Humanity
TIC:
This is exactly what Lockdown is and part of the heinous crimes against humanity those Satanists — and everybody who said it was their job to do — have wrought upon all of us
