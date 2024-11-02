BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
American Daniel Martindale, has been our spy for more than 2 years - Russian security moved him to safety, currently in Moscow
Russian security forces have removed American Daniel Martindale, who had been our spy for more than 2 years, from the territory controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

He was on Ukrainian territory since February 11, 2022, and all this time he transmitted coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities to Russia.

Information from Martindale has been used more than once to destroy equipment and personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The American also played a key role in preparing the assault on the village of Bogoyavlenka in the Ugledar direction.

The American is currently in Moscow.

