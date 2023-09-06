EarPods | Why Were Earpods Invented? "The Future That Has Already Arrived. Using Consumer Wearable Devices & Earbuds We Can Pick Up Emotional States & Decodes Faces You Are Seeing In Your Mind." - Nita A. Farahany

Brain Transparency & CBDCs | "Is It a Future You Are Ready for? It's a Future That Has Already Arrived." - Nita A. Farahany (Futurist and Duke Professor of Law & Philosophy Speaking at the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting)

Watch the Original Full Length Brain Transparency Presentation from Nita A. Farahany at the 2023 World Economic Forum Meeting In Davos HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfqD5aW0X5U

Who Is Nita Farahany? Nita A. Farahany speaks at the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. Nita A. Farahany, a futurist and legal ethicist, and Professor of Law & Philosophy and founding director of the Initiative for Science & Society at Duke University. Klaus Schwab is the founder of the World Economic Forum which incorporates 666 symbolism into its World Economic Forum logo. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset, and The Great Narrative. Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli lead advisor for Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab was born March 30, 1938 in Ravensburg, Germany. Schwab’s father ran the Escher Wyss factory which was celebrated as the “National Socialist Model Company” by Adolf Hitler.

