Dr.SHIVA™: How The Swarm Is Killing You & Your Children Even Sooner
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for U.S. President, reveals how the policies pushed by the Left & Right, the Obvious Establishment and the Not So Obvious Establishment, have affected your biology at the molecular level to shorten your lifespan and kill your children even sooner.
You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST.
RSVP at: https://VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.