Wendy Bell Radio: America, X22 Report: Elon Curios, AP4Liberty: IRS, Dan Bongino: Trump | EP1476 - Highlights Begin 02/17/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6lyx1g-ep1476.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
*** 6:00
Wendy Bell Radio 02/17 - America Drops The Gloves
https://rumble.com/embed/v6jljkv/?pub=2trvx
*** 1:37
X22 Report 02/17 - Ep. 3573a - Operation Drill Baby Begins, Elon Curios About Gold In Fort Knox, Gold Destroys The Fed
https://rumble.com/embed/v6jdzus/?pub=2trvx
*** 17:30
AP4Liberty 02/17 - Elon Musk's DOGE Enters The IRS Building: Layoffs Imminent?
https://rumble.com/embed/v6jmyfp/?pub=2trvx
Suspect Social Security Benefits
100 - 109: 4,734,407
110 - 119: 3,627,007
120 - 129: 3,472,849
130 - 139: 3,936,311
140 - 149: 3,542,044
150 - 159: 1,345,083
160 - 169: 121,807
170 - 179: 6,087
180 - 189: 695
190 - 199: 448
Total: 20,786,738 X $1,000 = $20,786,738,000
*** 8:48
Dan Bongino 02/17 - Trump Is Cancelling DEI And Cancel Culture (Ep. 2424)
https://rumble.com/embed/v6jnkmg/?pub=2trvx
