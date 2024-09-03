Roger Waters Thanks Russians for Winning WWII - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roger Waters (Pink Floyd's founder)
Thanks Russians for Winning WWII.
He's right. It wasn't D-Day but the Eastern front and millions of Russians paying the ultimate price to defeat Nazi Germany.
As History sadly ryrhmes with Russia having to once again defeat Nazism in Ukraine the world owes Russia an immense debt of gratitude.
The Global Majority won't forget, thank you Russia