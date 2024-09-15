RT News September 15, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 15, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
RT's editor-in-chief blasts Washington's sanctions against this channel as an unprecedented silencing of a media outlet - coming as the White House continues to talk up freedom of the press, as long as you tow the accepted narrative. We should not be treated as inferior - that's Africa's response to an American proposal to give the continent two permanent seats at the UN security council - but without veto power. We hear from a panel of guests on the continuing fight to be heard. Moscow warns that if Kiev uses western-supplied long-range weapons to strike Russia - it will mean NATO's direct participation in the Ukraine conflict. And this week saw crowds gather in the West Bank and Turkiye to mourn the death of a Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli forces.