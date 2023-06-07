Street Preacher Arrested within SECONDS for Preaching Gospel at "Pride" Rally

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘An Unjust Arrest!’: Street Preacher in PA Arrested Less Than One Minute After Arriving at Pride Rally While Trying to Quote Bible Verse.Damon Atkins was arrested by police Sergeant Bradley T. McClure within seconds of speaking the gospel at a pride event. One ideology must not be put as superior to others, nor should someone be arrested for "disrespecting" such beliefs. The officer should be fired immediately by the Reading police department.
The first amendment is under assault.
#firstamendment #freespeech #woke #pride #christians
https://www.faithwire.com/2023/06/06/an-unjust-arrest-street-preacher-in-pa-arrested-less-than-one-minute-after-arriving-at-pride-rally-while-trying-to-quote-bible-verse/
