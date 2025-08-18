Brave Volleyball Girls Forfeit - Melania vs Hunter

Women's volleyball activists react to California high school team forfeiting to opponent with trans athlete





A high school girls' volleyball team in California garnered national attention on Friday when its players forfeited to a team with a trans athlete on its roster. Now, three women who saw their own volleyball careers affected by a trans competitor have spoken out in response.





Riverside Poly High School announced its girls' volleyball team forfeited to Jurupa Valley High School's team, which rosters well-known trans teen AB Hernandez. Riverside Poly did not cite a specific reason for the forfeit in its statement, but multiple parents and a school board member told Fox News Digital it was due to the presence of the trans athlete.





https://www.foxnews.com/sports/womens-volleyball-activists-california-forfeiting-opponent-trans-athlete









Justice Department Sues California for Violating Title IX, Denying Girls Athletic Opportunities





he Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division today filed suit to enforce Title IX and protect California female student athletes from unfair competition and reckless endangerment by male participation on female high-school sports teams.





According to the complaint, the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) have engaged in illegal sex discrimination against female student athletes by allowing males to compete against them, depriving these girls of the equal education and athletic opportunities afforded to them by federal civil rights law.





https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-sues-california-violating-title-ix-denying-girls-athletic-opportunities









First lady Melania Trump puts Hunter Biden on $1B notice over 'false, defamatory' Epstein comments





The Daily Beast retracted an article and James Carville apologized after publishing similar claims





First lady Melania Trump is putting Hunter Biden on $1 billion notice over what she claims are "false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" made about her, demanding he immediately remove and retract the content and issue an apology or face legal action, Fox News Digital has learned.





Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the letter that Alejandro Brito, attorney serving as litigation counsel for the first lady, sent to Hunter Biden and his attorney, Abbe Lowell, Aug. 6.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/first-lady-melania-trump-puts-hunter-biden-1b-notice-over-false-defamatory-epstein-comments









Hunter Biden shrugs off Melania Trump’s $1B threat over ‘defamatory’ Epstein remarks: ‘F— that’





https://nypost.com/2025/08/14/us-news/hunter-biden-shrugs-off-melania-trumps-1b-defamation-threat-f-that/









How five members of Joe Biden’s family got rich through his connections





https://nypost.com/2020/01/18/how-five-members-of-joe-bidens-family-got-rich-through-his-connections/









Kristi Noem Reveals the Staggering Number of Illegal Aliens That Have Self Deported





https://www.lifezette.com/2025/08/kristi-noem-reveals-the-staggering-number-of-illegal-aliens-that-have-self-deported-watch/