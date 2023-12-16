NZASF BAPTISM AND TESTIMONIES IN NANJING, CHINA, PARTS 1

This describes the baptismal and in-person service that took place on October 14, 2023, in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China. The venue was Tianchang Christian Hall, where three individuals were baptized and renewed their walk with Jesus Christ in the multitude assembly of students and professionals of the Nanjing and Zhenjiang Adventist Students' Fellowship (NZASF). God is working greatly in the vast landscape of China, despite the seemingly challenging and blocking barriers to the gospel of Christ. But God cannot be contained or blocked; the more the devil and his emissaries, through leaders, kings and authorities attempt, the more knowledge about Him disseminates and magnifies.

Remember to watch Part 2 of this video for complete insight. We continue to request your fervent prayer, unwavering support, and admonitions for our ministry among the people groups in China and beyond.

Kindly comment, share, subscribe, like, follow, and help grow our viewership. Send support, personal questions, prayer requests, and suggestions to [email protected] and [email protected]

Affiliate YouTube Channel

P2TS Live® Channel [@presenttruthtakeshow]: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkN2oActEZz7m3SUru6CkQ

Facebook pages:

1. Nanjing Adventist Students' Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingadventiststudentsfellowship/

2. Nanjing-Zhenjiang Adventist Students' Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Our alternative YouTube platforms:

1. BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/p2tslive

2. Odysee: https://Odysee.com/p2tslive/

3. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2609982

4. P2TSLive Community (BitChute): https://p2tslive.locals.com/

Twitter:

1. https://twitter.com/presenttruth/

2. https://twitter.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Helpful reading materials:

1. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eHKxTS9wEpxY7tMc5UGfjtCtsaO7Rs4R?usp=share_link

2. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LeSvNzgx9raVCjoIQKXih1lzoFMQuWqY?usp=share_link

3. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18JmSWTBspRkG55TKzhEHZfJBJGQ0m4I1?usp=sharing

4. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12L9F-XBh1TGxPhHvU3H67V3bmOaiuCrV?usp=sharing

Access your personal copy of the ASSBG (PDF, MS Word, or PowerPoint) through the following links:

1. Study resources: https://www.sabbathschoolpersonalministries.org/international

2. Slides: https://www.fustero.es/index_en.php