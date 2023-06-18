BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mt Shasta Miracle Healings! JFK Albert Einstein messages! Praying for Rain in Canada.
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
22 followers
24 views • 06/18/2023

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I discuss Mt. Shasta miracle healings where people have their eyesight and hearing restored, among other healings. I will be going back twice to Mt. Shasta and I hope you all can come! For information, please see www.outofthisworldreadings.com Then America's most famous psychic, Judy Cali, gives messages from Marilyn Monroe, Albert Einstein, John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy, Famous Native Americans, Dr. Masaru Emoto on our Ascension and bright, beautiful future! Finally, we pray for rain to put out the Canadian fires. I know our prayers are already working because we all prayed last week and now more than 90 percent of Alberta and parts of British Columbia are covered in rain! And within an hour of my broadcast today when I asked people to again pray for rain in Canada, it started raining once again over Edmonton and much of Alberta! We are all powerful spiritual beings meant to create a much better and happier world! I then channel messages from our cats and dogs and the pets we love and cherish! I hope you can all listen to this amazing and fantastic uplifting radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Keywords
jfkalbert einsteinmt shastamiracle healingspsychic pet messagesrain for canada
