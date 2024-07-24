Netanyahu to meet with Trump, Biden and Harris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Capitol area is on lockdown as up to tens of thousands of protestors are expected to descend on Washington, D.C., ahead of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before a joint session of Congress.
