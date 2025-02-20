Trump calls Zelenskyy a 'dictator' who played Biden 'like a fiddle'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump has reiterated comments made earlier on social media regarding Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening speech, where he called the Ukrainian president "a dictator without elections," as well as a "modestly good comedian" - who played Biden "like a fiddle".
The US president's statements come after Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the US president is living in a Russian-made "disinformation space".
