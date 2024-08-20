Russian Special Forces Attack New York - Patrick Lancaster reporting from the War Zone, Aug 19, 2024

I'm sharing this video from Patrick Lancaster with his description and info listed.

In this special report I show how Russian Special forces attack and capture part of the formerly named settlement "Novhorodske Ukraine" renamed to " New York" by the Ukraine government in 2021. in this report we show have Drone warfare has changed the face of war. We show Ukrainian drones use on the battlefield attempting to stop Russia firing on New York with BMP-3 100mm artillery, 122mm mobile artillery, and T-72 tanks.

00:00 Fire on New York

00:27 Going to Frontline

09:48 Fire!!

12:00 DRONE ATTACKS

17:38 On a BMP-3

31:39 The shot Drone down

34:14 Almost dying

My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the lines? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!

We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations. (only on YT and unfortunately when downloading it doesn't copy the closed captions, so go to that YT link if you want to read translations) - Cynthia

#Russia #Ukraine

I show what the western media will not show you.

Independent Journalism is very important so you can see information from both sides.

