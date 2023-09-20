Canada Embarrassed By Ally U.S.; Trudeau's Request To Publicly Condemn India Ignored | Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After the UK, another ally snubbed Canada over its anti-India rant. The U.S. was reportedly reluctant over Canada's request to bash India. The Washington Post reported that Canada sought condemnation over pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing before the G20 Summit. However, the report added that the request made by Canada met with reluctance.