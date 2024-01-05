Self-Actualized NPCs Awakening in the Matrix:



Discussing the idea of NPCs or spiritless beings, social media addiction and the technocracy, advanced ancient cultures, maps, and mythologies, the middle path and light-gray philosophy, being present living in the now, addictive thought patterns, how/why to meditate, spiritual development vs. religious belief and flat earth f.a.q.s with Paul from the Talk Junkies podcast

