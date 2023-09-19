BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chapter 6: Standing Before God
AlexanderTibekizas
AlexanderTibekizas
8 views • 09/19/2023

E-Book and Print: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8

Chapter 6: Standing Before God. 

How God defines the stewardship of lay members of the church in relation to their leaders. 

References included in this chapter:

90. (1:02) LDS Church tells California leaders to not approve religious exemption to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Spencer Burt. https://www.fox13now.com/news/coronavirus/lds-church-tells-california-leaders-to-not-approve-religious-exemption-to-covid-19-vaccine-mandates 

91. (2:03) Insights From A Prophet’s Life: Russell M. Nelson, Sheri Dew, Deseret Book Company, 2019, p. 427-428.

92. (2:47)  https://kutv.com/news/nation-world/lds-president-russell-m-nelson-comments-on-the-recent-florida-school-shooting 

93. (2:55)    - See E-Book for reference at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8 

94. (3:19) Also quoted under the heading “President Benson Names 5 Anit-Christs” at the Joseph Smith Foundation
https://josephsmithfoundation.org/anti-christ/.    

95. (3:33) - See E-Book for reference  https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8 

96. (4:07) The same could probably, and regrettably, be said of much of the American population, as John Dewey’s philosophy and paradigm have permeated the American school system (and those patterned after it) for many decades.  Insightful books on how the American public school system is used to inculcate these kinds of attitudes include None Dare Call It Education by John Stormer (Christian perspective), Inside American Education by Thomas Sowell (academic perspective), and the writings of John Taylor Gatto, including Weapons of Mass Instruction: A Schoolteacher's Journey through the Dark World of Compulsory Schooling (most recent).

references 97-108 of this chapter continued in E-Book here:  https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8 





Keywords
priesthoodmormonstewardshipcovidfirst presidencysustaining vote
