Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Soul Mode

Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E04





We revisit the events of the last episode, where Shredder kills Yoshi. Later, we will see the Soul of Yoshi enter the astral plane, where he meets with beloved pet rat, and sidekick, Splinter. Splinter is foreshadowed as a rat/human hybrid.





Back at the B.A.D., I discuss the personal belief system I evolved.

I used quantum physics CERN revelations as proof of the omniscience of the void, the ultimate source of us all. This is to connect faith and science, which we will need. Source Lawrence Krauss, ''Universe from Nothing.'' This is the first level of being human, the spirit level.



Secondly, I recognize the requirement to connect who we are as actors, to the habitat we are in. The fundamental nature of who we are is constant (omniscient void). The work modality, however, is extremely sensitive to environment. This series, as the name suggests, is about living in a forest. A different set of modalities would be required in a different habitat. Hopefully, whatever habitat you are in, you will tune this second aspect (modality) into perfect alignment with the given habitat. For example, islanders would be heavily fisher style, whereas those living in arid or arctic climates would require a shepherd style. Being in a forest, this series will require a hunt/gather/cultivate stye. This second layer of being human, I call the Soul level.



Third and final, is the animal level. I simplified a health system based on daily lifestyle medicine. Like Bruce Lee said, we often focus on who we are as ''human doings'', rather than on ensuring we are rightly ''human beings''. This is most important, because the rational behind U.B.I. is that by being given a chance, with a certain security of the basic essentials, if one behaves responsibly, the U.B.I. can be seen as an actual investment in the society, through the associated reduction in healthcare costs and crime.



Once tuned on all 3 levels, you can go ahead and give it some recognition. You can recognize, whether anyone else does or not, all the natural rights (much like in the American Constitution. You can also recognize, the right to sustainable abundance. Abundance, reasonably and responsibly manged, is actual the most efficient state, as it prevents all crime and sickness. This, again, is the rational that gave rise to the U.B.I. system.



Soundtrack

Coach NYM = Fighter Sirit

Françis Cabrel = Je t'aime à mourrir

