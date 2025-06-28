Delegations from the DPR, Kazakhstan, China, and India are participating in the "Ysyakh Tuymaady" festival in Yakutsk. The two-day event may attract at least 240,000 people.

This year's celebration is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland in Russia, and the Year of the Defender of the Homeland in Yakutia.