BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The vaccine is killing 200,000 Americans per year, says Ed Dowd
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
560 views • 2 months ago

Ed Dowd speaking on "Commodity Culture" on July 4, 2025 says:

"Our work has suggested that the vaccines cause death, disability, and injury."

"One of my friends on X, Ethical Skeptic, who is a very smart man who does consulting and knows how systems work, he says the current run rate of excess deaths from the vaccine are probably 3,000 to 5000 a week in the US."

"That's 200,000 individuals a year. [150,000 to 250,000 people dying every year in the U.S. from the Covid vaccine.]"

"The disabilities [from the vaccine] are 4-times that."

"The injuries [from the vaccine] are 10- to 15-times that."

"There's a lot of converts that have figured out that [mRNA vaccine] is Garbage."

"There seems to be this cognitive disconnect where people don't want to admit that they've made a huge mistake and they don't want to talk about it."

[When someone aged 30 to 50, dies unexpectedly... ]

"That didn't used to happen before these vaccines."

"You can't even bring up the conversation [that the vaccine is injuring and killing people] with some of the family members because... they don't even want to know."

"They just don't even want to know."

"[Some] people turn into little COVID Nazis overnight."

"I still have a lot of people [that] I don't respect anymore for doing that."

"The WHO [World Health Organization] is merely an arm of the banking system."


The part of the interview where Ed Dowd talks about this, titled "Banned on Youtube: Will the COVID Criminals EVER Face Justice?", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6vmvrj-banned-on-youtube-will-the-covid-criminals-ever-be-held-accountable.html


More from this interview with Ed Dowd, titled "'Final Phase' of Market Bubble is Here - 'It Won't Be Pretty': Edward Dowd", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6vmu5j-final-phase-of-market-bubble-is-here-it-wont-be-pretty-edward-dowd.html

Mirrored - Fat News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
vaxxed dowdamerican deaths
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy