An 11 year old Boy named Bader in GAZA - Describes his Survival after a Bombardment that he Thought Would Claim his Life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bader Al-Khatib, an 11-year old boy from #Gaza, shares one of his experiences during the war.
Bader describes his survival after a bombardment that he thought would claim his life.
With an injured arm requiring stitches, he recounts the sight of corpses torn apart; the incomprehensible brutality he witnessed.
His only wish is for the #Israeli occupation atrocious war to end and for things to go back to normal.