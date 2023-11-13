Effective Ministers are Servants of the Church / Water the Seeds 11/12/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday School Message: Effective Ministers are Servants of the Church
Sunday Teacher: ChaRonda & Inni
Sunday Message: Water the Seeds
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church