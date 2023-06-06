Dr.SHIVA Policy To Biology Why Medicine Shortages In America? Part Two: GPOs & BPMs

@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Policy To Biology™ – Why Medicine Shortages In America? Part Two: GPOs & BPMs





Full Post with transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-policy-to-biology-why-medicine-shortages-in-america-part-two-gpos-bpms/





In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, reveals how insurance companies, GPOs, and Hospital administrators have colluded to creating artificial shortages and price gouging of important generic medicines, affecting the biology of millions of Americans.





Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.

