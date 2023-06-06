Dr.SHIVA Policy To Biology Why Medicine Shortages In America? Part Two: GPOs & BPMs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Policy To Biology™ – Why Medicine Shortages In America? Part Two: GPOs & BPMs
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Policy To Biology™ – Why Medicine Shortages In America? Part Two: GPOs & BPMs
Full Post with transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-policy-to-biology-why-medicine-shortages-in-america-part-two-gpos-bpms/
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, reveals how insurance companies, GPOs, and Hospital administrators have colluded to creating artificial shortages and price gouging of important generic medicines, affecting the biology of millions of Americans.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
⋯ ∇∆