90 people were evacuated from the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region, among them there are many elderly people, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
More later: Acting governor of the Kursk region Khinshtein reported that as of 1pm Moscow time, more than 140 people had been evacuated from Sudzha.