BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wireless Injury is Real!
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
64 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 04/28/2023

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://www.your-mp.com/subscribe-freedom-hub

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub


Wireless Injury is Real!

Patricia Powers, MD

drpattypowers.com


Covid’s imbroglio has awakened the masses to corruption in mainstream medicine, but too few have awakened to similar risks with the replacement across our country of wired connectivity with wireless antennas, smart meters, and connections inside new appliances.


A doctor skilled in treatments to detoxify patients from environmental assaults, Dr. Powers’ patients know about pollutants in our water, food, air, and pharma medicines (& vaccines), but increasingly she’s treating for injuries from Electromagnetic Frequency emissions from the wireless mesh being erected by Big Telecom around our homes, businesses, and schools.


In addition to describing this new disability being considered for accommodation by the Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Communications Commission, Patty will advise on strategies to mitigate exposure when it becomes impossible to avoid wireless surroundings.

Keywords
emfepafccelectromagnetic frequency emissionsbig telecom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy