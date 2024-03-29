P. DIDDY: Jeffrey Epstein of the Rap Industry | Reese Report: The satanic pedophile cabal is real.

After the Department of Homeland Security’s Investigations Task Force raided his home, Rap artist, Sean Combs, A.K.A. P Diddy, has been in the news quite a bit. And the more you look into this story, the bigger it gets





According to a recent lawsuit, Combs and several members of his staff have been accused of sexual assault, human trafficking, and operating a blackmail operation with hidden cameras that captured politicians, athletes, and members of the music industry, in homosexual acts and other compromising positions.





In declassified MK-Ultra documents we know that as early as 1954, in Operation Midnight Climax, the CIA ran several brothels with two-way mirrors set-up where they would film targeted persons having sex with prostitutes. According to several close witnesses, Hugh Hefner was operating an extension of this blackmail scheme in his Playboy mansion. And of course the infamous Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were involved in this as well. With close ties to Israeli Mossad. and the British Crown’s Prince Andrew.





Sean Combs has been using his friendship with Prince Harry to lure powerful people into his own blackmail operation. But it gets much worse than just blackmail.





Combs was allegedly drugging underage girls and trafficking them across state lines. And appears to be a pedophile. In a disturbing video, Sean Combs claims he adopted a young girl, Ava Baroni, who said that she was on the streets before he took her into his home.





"Yes. It's breaking news. Diddy adopted a white child. I want you to tell them the story about how I adopted you. But you still have beautiful parents… that… but you're my child also… but please tell the story." ~ Sean Combs





"So, I was living on the streets. And then Poppa Combs decided that he would like to be a caring man. So then he saw me and decided to pick me up and said to come inside and play with his kids." ~ Ava Baroni





Sean Combs appeared on Dan Schneider’s TV series ‘All That,’ which notoriously employed several child predators who molested young actors on the set for years. All under the protected cover of Nickelodeon.





In light of this information, an old video with a fifteen year old Justin Bieber, and a forty year old Sean Combs, is rather unsettling.





"You ever seen the movie 48 hours? Right now he's having 48 hours with Diddy. Him and his boy. they're having the times of their lives. Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15 year old's dream. I don't have legal guardianship of him. But for the next 48 hours, he's with me. So yeah, we're going to go full, buck full crazy." ~ Sean Combs with Justin Bieber





A series of recent trials and investigations appear to spell out a much bigger situation brewing in the background. In April of last year, movie star Leonardo DiCaprio gave eye-witness testimony in federal court to support claims that Pras Michel funneled over twenty million dollars of stolen money from Malaysian billionaire Jho Low into Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign.





Leonardo DiCaprio’s film, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” was funded with over a hundred million dollars of stolen money from Jho Low, and was likely given a plea deal in return for his testimony.





On July 17th of 2023, twenty seven years after he was murdered, Las Vegas police served a new search warrant as part of their ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation.





Two months later, Las Vegas police arrest Duane Davis, who according to former LAPD detective Greg Kading, gave testimony in 2008 that Sean Combs offered him one million dollars to murder Tupac.





This criminal trail clearly leads to Obama and the satanic pedophile cabal that has been destroying America from inside the Federal government. And while many of us remain cynical of ever seeing real justice, comedian Kat Williams predicted this would all come to light.





"Race is not where the line is drawn. It’s God’s side and the other side. All of these big dick deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It’s up for all of them. It don't matter if you Diddy or whoever you is. All lies will be exposed, that's all. And anyone who takes that the wrong way, know why they take it the wrong way." ~ Kat Williams





