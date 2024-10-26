US was definitely involved - Seyed Mohammad Marandi on Israeli attacks against Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel has launched a series of airstrikes targeting military infrastructure in Iran. The IDF has warned that any Iranian retaliation could lead to further escalation. We discuss the rising tensions with Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a professor at Tehran University.
Mirrored - RT
