NWO: Christine Anderson exposes the lies of the COVID-19 vaccines & corruption in national governments

Credits to Understanding the Lies
Christine Anderson is a German politician who is a member of the European Parliament since 2019 and a member of the right-wing German political party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is threatened to being eradicated by the German political elite.
Ms. Anderson is exposing the lies and dangers of the COVID-19 bioweapon and the corruption in national governments.