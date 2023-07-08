MSM Criticizes Free Speech Ruling Against Biden Administration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A federal judge has restricted the Biden Administration from contacting social media sites. One America's Stella Escobedo spoke to journalist, Angie Wong, about how the mainstream media is criticizing the move, saying it will be harder to fight "disinformation."
