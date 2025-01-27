© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's Triumphs #93: Trump's 18 Point Plan To MAGA America #3 Immigration Nation...
The United States is the Melting Pot of the World and Immigration by the Spanish Speaking Peoples of the Americas will restore the Nation and Make America Great Again. Offsetting the Demographics problem cause by white women who do not make love to their husbands and disobey God's 1st Commandment to women; "A woman's body does not belong to her but rather to her husband" The Bible Says...
Trump MAGA Immigration