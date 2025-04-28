BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
4-28-25 ICJ Hears Case on Israel’s Gaza Blockade and Obligations in Palestinian Territory PT7
4-28-25 ICJ Hears Case on Israel’s Gaza Blockade and Obligations in Palestinian Territory PT7

Middle East Eye

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPTRgFsy2Zg

LIVE: ICJ hears case on Israel’s Gaza blockade and obligations in Palestinian territory


The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, has opened public hearings on Israel’s humanitarian obligations in Palestinian territory, with a focus on restrictions to aid access in Gaza. The hearings, held at the Peace Palace in The Hague under the presidency of Judge Iwasawa Yuji, were requested by the UN General Assembly following a resolution introduced by Norway after Israel barred the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from operating in Israeli-controlled areas.


Over the course of five days, 38 countries – including the US, China, France, Russia and Saudi Arabia – as well as the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union, will present submissions before the Court’s 15-judge panel.



