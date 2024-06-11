NWO: US government’s FEMA wants to behead Christians

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced somewhere in Canada on May 31, 2024

Credits to Brighteon and Mike Adams for the video clip on the interview with Celeste Solum.



According to Celeste Solum, a former FEMA employee, mentioned in her interview with Mike Adams from Brighteon, that the FEMA has the intention of beheading conservative and Christians who do not look to the government as their god.





This points to Revelation 20:4 as Christians who stand by the written word of God will be beheaded for not worshiping the beast (Vatican’s pope) or its image (501c3 government-registered SUNday keeping churches linked to the state to create a church and state union in the same way the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is linked to the Vatican beast) or for rejecting the mark of the beast of public weekly SUNday rest and worship of the Vatican beast, which goes contrary to the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.





But those who put first Christ and His holy written word rather than man will be with Christ for a thousand years.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington