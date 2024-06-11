BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NWO: US government’s FEMA wants to behead Christians
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
732 views • 11 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced somewhere in Canada on May 31, 2024

Credits to Brighteon and Mike Adams for the video clip on the interview with Celeste Solum.

According to Celeste Solum, a former FEMA employee, mentioned in her interview with Mike Adams from Brighteon, that the FEMA has the intention of beheading conservative and Christians who do not look to the government as their god.


This points to Revelation 20:4 as Christians who stand by the written word of God will be beheaded for not worshiping the beast (Vatican’s pope) or its image (501c3 government-registered SUNday keeping churches linked to the state to create a church and state union in the same way the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is linked to the Vatican beast) or for rejecting the mark of the beast of public weekly SUNday rest and worship of the Vatican beast, which goes contrary to the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.


But those who put first Christ and His holy written word rather than man will be with Christ for a thousand years.


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godchristiansyeshuafemaunited statesson of godyahabbaelohimbeheademmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy