Jayson Gaddis: Founder of The Relationship School | Spread Great Ideas Podcast
2 views • 11 months ago

Please welcome Jayson Gaddis to the show, he is — well — a lot of things.


He’s a father, an entrepreneur, an artist, an author, a public speaker, a human behavior specialist, and most importantly, he’s a relationship expert.


He’s the author of Getting to Zero: How to Work Through Conflict in Your High-Stakes Relationships and is also the founder of The Relationship School.


We’ve known one another for the better part of ten years, and we’re going to talk about his areas of expertise, as well as fatherhood in the digital age.


I hope you enjoy the show!


Favorite Jayson Gaddis Quote


“After a conflict with a spouse, or a kid, or friends. The relationship itself actually gets stronger. It’s the adversity of disagreeing — challenging each other — that builds a stronger foundation.” – Jayson Gaddis


Additional Resources


- JaysonGaddis.com: https://www.jaysongaddis.com/

- Getting to Zero: How to Work Through Conflict in Your High-Stakes Relationships, Jayson Gaddis: https://www.gettingtozerobook.com/

- The Relationship School: https://relationshipschool.com/

- @JaysonGaddis on Youtube

- Jayson Gaddis on Instagram:


 / jaysongaddis

- Jayson Gaddis on Facebook:


 / jaysongaddisfanpage

- Jayson Gaddis on LinkedIn:


 / jaysongaddis

- Jonathan Haidt: The Three Terrible Ideas Weakening Gen Z and Damaging Universities and Democracies Transcript: https://spreadgreatideas.org/resource...


⏰TIMESTAMPS⏰


00:00 - Introduction and Guest Welcome

00:33 - Conflict in Relationships

01:05 - Building Stronger Relationships Through Conflict

02:51 - Adversity and Resilience in Children

04:37 - Understanding the Relationship School

06:00 - Conflict Management in Parenting

09:17 - Challenges and Personal Responsibility

11:38 - Personal Experiences with Conflict

15:06 - The Role of Procedural Memory in Conflict

19:00 - Effective Conflict Resolution Strategies

25:29 - Parenting Styles and Approaches

29:54 - The Anxious Generation and Technology

36:43 - Collective Action and Community Influence

41:16 - The Importance of Secure Attachments

45:53 - Parenting in the Digital Age

55:13 - Social Media and Children's Privacy

1:00:52 - Play-Based Learning and Academic Pressure

1:01:48 - Parental Involvement and Play


#relationshipadvice #parentingtips #conflictresolution


Keywords
relationshipadviceparentingtipsconflictresolution
