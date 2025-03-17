BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
First World Leader Admits The Covid Vaccinated Are 'No Longer Human'
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
1837 views • 6 months ago

https://rumble.com/v6qqv9s-first-world-leader-admits-the-covid-vaccinated-are-no-longer-human.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Across the globe, the vaccinated are collapsing—heart attacks, strokes, turbo cancers, and autoimmune disorders striking down the young and healthy alike. Athletes, celebrities, and influencers who pushed the jabs, even children on school playgrounds—none are spared.

Among those who are still alive, visible symptoms are mounting: a greyish pallor in the face, persistent brain fog, erratic mood swings, and unrelenting exhaustion, with overwhelmed immune systems that are unable to shake even minor colds.

Google searches for ‘mRNA reversal’ have surged exponentially around the vaccinated world as panic spreads.

For the vaccinated—those who drank the Kool-Aid during the most audacious psy-op humanity’s ever faced—the nightmare just got even worse.

Brace yourselves: the latest revelations, as revealed by a senior European politician who also happens to be a brilliant medical research doctor, have made a bad situation downright apocalyptic.


healthvaccinesgmomedicinebio weaponcovid
