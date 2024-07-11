BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Can I Stay True to My Promises to God?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 10 months ago

In this devotional video, the speaker reflects on the importance of praising God each morning and recalls the inspiring hymn 'Oh Jesus, I Have Promised.' The video delves into the biblical story of Jephthah from Judges 11:30-31, highlighting his powerful vow of faith to God in exchange for victory over the Ammonites. The speaker encourages viewers to examine their own promises to God, especially those made during times of need, and reminds them of the importance of living by faith and fulfilling their commitments to honor God. The video concludes with a heartfelt prayer, asking for God's guidance and forgiveness.

00:00 Morning Praise and Gratitude
01:00 Reflecting on Promises to Jesus
01:16 The Importance of Sharing Devotions
02:09 Jephthah's Vow: A Commitment of Faith
02:59 Understanding Jephthah's Vow
05:32 Trusting in God's Providence
06:23 Living by Faith and Keeping Commitments
09:47 Concluding Prayer and Blessings

Keywords
bible studydevotionchristianityspiritual growthtrust in the lordchristian faithmorning devotionfaith in godchristian lifeliving by faithchristian sermoncommitment to godbiblical teachingsworship and praisereligious inspirationjudges 11jephthah vowpromise to godencouragement in faithproverbs 3 5-6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy