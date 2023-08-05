Some verses in the bible have been read in the wrong context resulting in error.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The bible has been misquoted due to a lack of understanding of the importance of context. Israel was chosen to be a model nation from whom mankind should learn. However, mainstream Christianity has chosen to ignore to learn to worship the creator from Israel. All pastors and church leaders should learn the Hebrew language so they understand the scriptures in the original context. Today we will look at a few verses in the bible.