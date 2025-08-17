BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rubio told NBC that the 'ideal goal' is not a ceasefire in Ukraine but a full peace agreement
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 1 month ago

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NBC that the “ideal goal” is not a ceasefire in Ukraine but a full peace agreement. He noted that while Washington had supported a truce on the way to peace, Russia rejected it — and Trump has since backed Putin’s position that only a long-term settlement makes sense.

Meanwhile Zelensky and the EU keep demanding a ceasefire.

Adding:  Coalition of the “begging for more war” will, together with Zelensky, go to visit Trump.

Drecksführer Merz

Micron The Punchin Bag

Resting B*tch Face Meloni

Reich Gauleiter von der Leyen

Gay Android Stubb

Rutti Frutti just going to visit "Daddy"

and Starmer.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy