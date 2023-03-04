Evolutionary LOGIC (critical thinking)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Objective perspective is achieved either thru blood, sweat and tears, or by embodying critical thinking because humanity can’t survive unless individuals gain the experience to differentiate between subjective and objective levels of reasoning, and have the censored knowledge, tools for maintaining their body, emotions, mind and spirit in the highest natural state..