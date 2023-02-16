How can God judge me? | I never asked to be created and he forces me to follow rules!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It seems unfair that God would force us to exist without our permission and then demand we play by his rules! This is so unfair. And it's actually true that God is unfair, but not in the way we might think. It's unfair that God would show us goodness and grace despite the fact that we would otherwise want nothing to do with him.