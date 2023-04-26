Steve Bannon on Murdochs Plan & Tucker's Departure.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Charlie Kirk show: Steve Bannon lays down the suppression of populism by the Murdochs & how they got rid of Tucker Carlson.
Steve Bannon joined the show for an EXPLOSIVE interview on Tucker Carlson's departure, Fox News, Trump's reaction to the RNC Primary debates, ballot harvesting, Marc Elias and more.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2keuz0-bannon-on-murdochs-and-tucker.html